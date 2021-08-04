Truist Securiti Comments on Encompass Health Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Encompass Health in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will earn $4.76 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.30.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Shares of EHC opened at $83.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.72. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $60.44 and a 1-year high of $89.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after acquiring an additional 142,797 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after acquiring an additional 70,509 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 4.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,563,000 after acquiring an additional 15,942 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 10.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 65.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.