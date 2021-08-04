Keh Shew Lu Sells 39,700 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 39,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $3,307,407.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Keh Shew Lu sold 29,700 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $2,412,234.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Keh Shew Lu sold 1,833 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $146,859.96.

On Monday, June 28th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $636,960.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $323,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $327,726.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,500 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Keh Shew Lu sold 2,039 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $146,808.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Keh Shew Lu sold 14,961 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $1,068,963.45.

DIOD stock opened at $84.20 on Wednesday. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $91.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Diodes by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Diodes by 4.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Diodes by 1.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 1.1% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Diodes by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

