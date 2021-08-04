Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) SVP Sells $6,634,143.84 in Stock

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $390.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $373.05. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $297.05 and a one year high of $396.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.44.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

