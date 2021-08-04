Geode Capital Management LLC Takes $260,000 Position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of CF Acquisition Corp. IV as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,483,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,047,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,404,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,363,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000.

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV stock opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.81.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

