Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt Sells 7,252,632 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 7,252,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $188,568,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ CERT opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $41.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Certara in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Certara by 2,554.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,839,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657,379 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,023,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,551,000 after acquiring an additional 76,475 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,778,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,865,000 after acquiring an additional 801,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,645,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,318,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,687,000 after acquiring an additional 387,002 shares in the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

