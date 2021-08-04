QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QIWI were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QIWI by 99.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of QIWI by 29.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of QIWI by 168.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of QIWI by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of QIWI in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on QIWI shares. Sberbank CIB upgraded shares of QIWI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QIWI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Shares of QIWI opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.69. QIWI plc has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The credit services provider reported $33.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.63 by $2.37. The business had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. QIWI had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 33.90%. Research analysts predict that QIWI plc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.9%. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

About QIWI

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, and Rocketbank segments. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 94,000 kiosks and 19,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

