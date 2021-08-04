Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Truist

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target reduced by Truist from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a hold rating on the stock.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.06.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $140.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -562.84 and a beta of 0.73. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.56.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,601,969. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total value of $346,958.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,174 shares in the company, valued at $26,264,970.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,284 shares of company stock worth $4,992,756 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Freshpet by 11,186.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,423,000 after buying an additional 1,712,684 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,975,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,369,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,474,000 after purchasing an additional 404,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,233,000 after purchasing an additional 363,951 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

