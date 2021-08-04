Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.03 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will announce sales of $91.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.06 million and the highest is $93.00 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $44.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $342.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $312.22 million to $367.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $462.48 million, with estimates ranging from $439.09 million to $504.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.88% and a negative net margin of 21.57%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th.

NYSE:BHR opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $254.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.94.

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, COO Jeremy Welter bought 4,500 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew D. Rinaldi acquired 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 10,944 shares of company stock valued at $211,920. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 820.3% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 30.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 27,261 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $309,000. 37.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

