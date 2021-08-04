Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meredith Corporation is a media and marketing services company founded upon serving its customers and committed to building value for its shareholders. Its cornerstone is knowledge of the home, family, food and lifestyle markets. From that, Meredith has built businesses that serve well-defined audiences, deliver the messages of advertisers, and extend its brand franchises and expertise to related markets. Its products and services distinguish themselves on the basis of quality, customer service and value that can be trusted. “

MDP has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. raised their price objective on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of MDP opened at $43.68 on Wednesday. Meredith has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $45.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 2.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meredith during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meredith by 20,680.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Meredith during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meredith by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Meredith by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

