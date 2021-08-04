Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Angion Biomedica Corp. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. Angion Biomedica Corp. is based in UNIONDALE, N.Y. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGN opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67. The company has a market capitalization of $325.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02. Angion Biomedica has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $26.30.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Angion Biomedica will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Angion Biomedica

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

