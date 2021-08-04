Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Receives Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 315.75 ($4.13).

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

Shares of JUP stock opened at GBX 273.80 ($3.58) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 280.91. The company has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1 year low of GBX 197.30 ($2.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 310.80 ($4.06).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.

In related news, insider David Cruickshank purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, with a total value of £82,500 ($107,786.78). Also, insider Roger Yates purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £532,000 ($695,061.41).

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.