LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company. It engages in the provision of various technologies for the gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company sells its products to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. LiqTech International, Inc. is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Get LiqTech International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LIQT opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.45. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 50.85% and a negative net margin of 77.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 million. On average, research analysts predict that LiqTech International will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LiqTech International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,248,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after acquiring an additional 20,655 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,025,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 81,909 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 254,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 109,808 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,522,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LiqTech International (LIQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.