Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $272,000 in GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 19,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in GreenBox POS in the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in GreenBox POS during the 1st quarter worth $1,006,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of GreenBox POS in the 1st quarter worth $2,100,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenBox POS in the first quarter valued at about $2,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

GreenBox POS stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. GreenBox POS has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.73.

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. GreenBox POS had a negative return on equity of 145.10% and a negative net margin of 100.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter.

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

