U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) by 204.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,522 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of U.S. Well Services worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in U.S. Well Services by 741.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77,020 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in U.S. Well Services by 1,788.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 251,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 238,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 41.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 200,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $200,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,909. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:USWS opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. U.S. Well Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $3.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.67.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Well Services, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

