Geode Capital Management LLC Has $305,000 Stake in Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Communications Systems were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Communications Systems by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 300,079 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 171,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Communications Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Communications Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JCS stock opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.89. Communications Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The company has a market cap of $65.53 million, a P/E ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Communications Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.16 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Communications Systems, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Communications Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides connectivity infrastructure products and services for deployments of broadband networks worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronics & Software and Services & Support. The Electronics & Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

