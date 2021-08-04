First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.30 Per Share

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) – Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Solar in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the solar cell manufacturer will earn $4.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.35.

Get First Solar alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FSLR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.35.

FSLR opened at $92.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.77. First Solar has a twelve month low of $59.52 and a twelve month high of $112.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.37.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,182,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 17.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,907,811 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,301,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,904 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 38.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $230,948,000 after purchasing an additional 741,076 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Solar by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,926 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,625,000 after purchasing an additional 470,988 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 687,140 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,987,000 after buying an additional 287,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,162,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $39,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,745. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.