Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.77 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.77 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.98. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.27.

NYSE ICE opened at $119.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $92.41 and a 52 week high of $122.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,561,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,443,828,000 after buying an additional 3,680,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,090 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,626,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,334,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total transaction of $164,695.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,521.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,057 shares of company stock valued at $12,778,934 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

