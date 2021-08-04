Geode Capital Management LLC Has $327,000 Stake in Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) by 22.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,088 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Summit Wireless Technologies were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Wireless Technologies alerts:

WISA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Wireless Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ WISA opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06. The company has a market cap of $44.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 423.93% and a negative return on equity of 139.67%. The business had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Wireless Technologies Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WISA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.