Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 334,393 Shares of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 83.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 334,393 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Acorda Therapeutics worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. 39.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACOR opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 million, a PE ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.65. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by $1.25. The company had revenue of $28.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 25.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

