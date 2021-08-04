ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.37% of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF by 630.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 46,066 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EMTY opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $30.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.