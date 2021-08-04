UBS Group AG Reduces Holdings in SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) by 66.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,111 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SharpSpring were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SharpSpring in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 770.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SharpSpring in the 1st quarter worth about $640,000. Institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

Get SharpSpring alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.10 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.22.

Shares of SHSP stock opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.70. SharpSpring, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $26.78. The company has a market capitalization of $217.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 1.86.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $7.99 million during the quarter.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP).

Receive News & Ratings for SharpSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.