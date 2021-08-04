Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 77,045 Shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,045 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of Digital Ally worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Ally by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 469,199 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Ally during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Ally during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Ally from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Digital Ally stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. Digital Ally, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $80.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.55. Digital Ally had a net margin of 201.69% and a return on equity of 91.32%. The business had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; miniature body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink, an in-car device that enables an in-car digital audio/video system and a body worn digital audio/video camera system to automatically and simultaneously start recording.

