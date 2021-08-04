Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) by 173.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of PHAR stock opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59. Pharming Group has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $43.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.