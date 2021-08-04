UBS Group AG Acquires New Shares in CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)

UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Separately, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CBAK Energy Technology during the first quarter valued at about $275,000. 4.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBAK Energy Technology stock opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $317.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 3.33. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.42 million for the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 60.28%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CBAK Energy Technology from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Israel, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

