Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Position Cut by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) by 45.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Micro Focus International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Micro Focus International by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Micro Focus International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 418,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,436 shares in the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micro Focus International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

MFGP opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.50. Micro Focus International plc has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $8.19.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Micro Focus International’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

