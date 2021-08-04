ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

AGESY has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oddo Bhf downgraded ageas SA/NV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded ageas SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

ageas SA/NV stock opened at $53.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.80. ageas SA/NV has a one year low of $38.79 and a one year high of $67.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.18.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ageas SA/NV will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $2.259 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.37%. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.74%.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

