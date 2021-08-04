UBS Group AG Sells 809 Shares of FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in FONAR were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FONAR by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FONAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in FONAR by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in FONAR by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in FONAR by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FONAR stock opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.94. FONAR Co. has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The firm has a market cap of $110.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.42.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $23.09 million for the quarter.

About FONAR

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment; and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

