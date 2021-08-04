CaixaBank’s (CAIXY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CaixaBank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CaixaBank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CaixaBank has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS CAIXY opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04. CaixaBank has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0108 per share. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

