UBS Group AG Buys 1,049 Shares of Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UTSL)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UTSL) by 524.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.19% of Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares by 2,444.7% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA UTSL opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $34.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.95.

