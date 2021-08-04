Banco de Sabadell’s (BNDSF) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Banco de Sabadell has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNDSF opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. Banco de Sabadell has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.