FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $4.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.05.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $82.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $74.32 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,047. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

