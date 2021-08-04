Truist Securiti Weighs in on Penske Automotive Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Penske Automotive Group in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.43.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $89.99 on Monday. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.71.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total value of $463,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.51%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

