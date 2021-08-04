TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TE Connectivity in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.77. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.46.

NYSE:TEL opened at $149.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.09. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $89.39 and a 52 week high of $150.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $32,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.