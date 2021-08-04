UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €11.57 ($13.61).

UCG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on UniCredit in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.60 ($12.47) price target on UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) price target on UniCredit in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) target price on UniCredit in a report on Friday, July 30th.

UniCredit has a 1-year low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 1-year high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

