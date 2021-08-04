Citigroup Increases Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $73.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $72.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.98% from the company’s previous close.

JCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Shares of JCI opened at $72.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $72.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,704 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,387 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

