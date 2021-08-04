Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) PT Lowered to $34.00

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at B. Riley from $47.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHEN. Raymond James cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $29.58 on Monday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.40.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 6,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $335,392.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William L. Pirtle sold 28,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $1,473,738.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,103. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,812,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,306,000 after purchasing an additional 74,701 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,369,000 after acquiring an additional 44,838 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth $31,136,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 400,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

