Short Interest in Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Expands By 24.9%

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,600 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the June 30th total of 356,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 494.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS STLFF opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.14. Stillfront Group AB has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $14.48.

Get Stillfront Group AB (publ) alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DNB Markets assumed coverage on Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.