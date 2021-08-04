CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $132.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CSW Industrials, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products; coatings, sealants, adhesives and specialty chemicals. The company offers HVAC mechanical, building and fire/smoke prevention, lubricating and filtration equipment for commercial construction, HVAC and rail companies. In addition, it offers engineered specialty lubricants and greases, degreasers and cleaners for oilfield, mining, industrial, rail and HVAC customers. The Company’s brand includes Novent, Goliath, Railplex, Paragon and Versatac.CSW Industrials, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $119.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.55. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 0.80. CSW Industrials has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $143.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.07). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $133.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.42 million. Analysts predict that CSW Industrials will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $227,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,198,532.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $713,620. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 967.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

