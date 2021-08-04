Short Interest in Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) Decreases By 14.8%

Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the June 30th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of TNISF stock opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. Técnicas Reunidas has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $17.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.10.

Get Técnicas Reunidas alerts:

Técnicas Reunidas Company Profile

TÃ©cnicas Reunidas, SA, an engineering and construction company, engages in the design and management of industrial plant projects worldwide. It operates through Oil and Gas, Power, and Infrastructure and Industry segments. The company designs and constructs basic refining units, conversions, octane enhancement units, and other refining and treatment units in the refining sector; processing and chemical units and plants in the petrochemicals sectors; oil and gas fields development, and oil and gas treatment plants; and pipeline transport, storage parks, and compression stations, as well as natural gas liquefaction, regasification, and storage plants.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Técnicas Reunidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Técnicas Reunidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.