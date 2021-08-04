Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $62.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dassault Systemes is a worldwide recognized leader in CAD/CAM/CAE and PDM II markets. The company’s mission to provide solutions to enable customers to build their digital enterprise, by defining, simulating, managing and optimizing concurrently product, manufacturing process, and resources. In this virtual space, customers create innovative, high quality, safe and affordable products. The company delivers scaleable process and design-centric solutions on both Unix and Windows NT environments. “

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Societe Generale downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $56.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.83 billion, a PE ratio of 94.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.83. Dassault Systèmes has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $57.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Dassault Systèmes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dassault Systèmes (DASTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.