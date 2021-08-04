Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $733.06 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will report $733.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $740.50 million and the lowest is $719.30 million. Verisk Analytics posted sales of $678.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year sales of $2.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Verisk Analytics.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Shares of VRSK opened at $188.49 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In other news, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 3,412 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.99, for a total transaction of $610,713.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 269,349 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,777.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $84,785.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,841,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,689 shares of company stock worth $7,059,165. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 460.0% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,450,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 465.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,291,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,044 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2,590.5% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,058,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 17,844.9% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 737,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,315,000 after acquiring an additional 733,425 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.