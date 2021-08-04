NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is focused on developing novel therapeutics for underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NGM282, NGM313, NGM120, NGM217, NGM621, NGM386 and NGM395 which are in clinical stage. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.38.

NGM opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.70. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $32.12. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 2.02.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.33 million. On average, analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.