Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs (NASDAQ:BUFF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $34.78

Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs (NASDAQ:BUFF)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.78 and traded as high as $35.05. Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs shares last traded at $35.03, with a volume of 14,556 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.78.

Get Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUFF. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs during the second quarter worth $71,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs during the second quarter worth $201,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs during the second quarter worth $295,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs during the second quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs during the second quarter worth $1,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc, through its subsidiary, Blue Buffalo Company, Ltd., operates as a pet food company in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Mexico. It develops, produces, markets, and sells dog and cat food under the BLUE Life Protection Formula, BLUE Wilderness, BLUE Basics, BLUE Freedom, and BLUE Natural Veterinary Diet lines.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.