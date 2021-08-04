The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.57

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and traded as high as $1.63. The Hong Kong and China Gas shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 256,660 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,933 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

