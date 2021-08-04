DBS Vickers Upgrades HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) to “Buy”

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DBS Vickers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HSBC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get HSBC alerts:

NYSE HSBC opened at $27.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. HSBC has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.58.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. HSBC had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in HSBC in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in HSBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HSBC by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 36.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.