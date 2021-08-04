Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $91.32

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 91.32 ($1.19) and traded as high as GBX 96.60 ($1.26). Cairn Homes shares last traded at GBX 96.60 ($1.26), with a volume of 43,746 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.13, a current ratio of 16.82 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 91.32. The company has a market capitalization of £742.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.00.

About Cairn Homes (LON:CRN)

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.