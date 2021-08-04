U and I Group (LON:UAI) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $94.06

U and I Group PLC (LON:UAI) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 94.06 ($1.23) and traded as low as GBX 91.76 ($1.20). U and I Group shares last traded at GBX 93 ($1.22), with a volume of 12,090 shares traded.

UAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.76) price target on shares of U and I Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of U and I Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on shares of U and I Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Get U and I Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 94.06. The company has a market capitalization of £115.54 million and a P/E ratio of -1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36.

In other U and I Group news, insider Jamie Christmas purchased 20,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £19,817 ($25,891.04). Also, insider Lynn Krige purchased 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £3,006.75 ($3,928.34). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 118,664 shares of company stock worth $11,367,719.

About U and I Group (LON:UAI)

U and I Group PLC, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and trades in real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Investment, and Development and Trading. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential and retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for U and I Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U and I Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.