Berenberg Bank Lowers VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) to Hold

Berenberg Bank cut shares of VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on VACNY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded VAT Group to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:VACNY opened at $42.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.12. VAT Group has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $42.05.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

