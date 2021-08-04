Cerner Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.78 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) – Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Cerner in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.73.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CERN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $81.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.15. Cerner has a 52 week low of $66.75 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,346.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,198 shares of company stock worth $7,993,759. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 850,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,771,000 after buying an additional 18,684 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,143,000 after buying an additional 113,549 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

