Teck Resources’ (TECK.B) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC restated their neutral rating on shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$33.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TECK.B. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$35.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$33.24.

TSE TECK.B opened at C$28.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.17. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$13.66 and a 52 week high of C$32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.00.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

